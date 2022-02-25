WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Support for Ukraine is being seen and felt throughout the D.M.V. and around the world as the conflict continues to escalate.

Locally, St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral has expanded its hours to serve the congregation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Father Volodymyr Steliac said people have been coming all times of day and night.

“You do not have to be Ukrainian to differentiate between darkness and light,” Father Steliac said.

He describes some of the darkness his people have been facing as horror stories.

“Mothers and children, everyone hides in the metro stations with no perspective of what comes in the next minutes,” he said.

Father Steliac said it was hard to put into words that Kyiv is under siege, and many other Ukrainians are feeling the same. In the midst of it all, they continue banning together to demand help.

Iryna Hryban, who was rallying at the White House Friday, said, “We have to be brave and we have to stay calm. ‘Cold blood Ukraine’ strong as before. That is the most important thing.”

Hryban said she is checking the local Ukrainian news every ten minutes for updates.

She said, “My whole family is back there. My mom, my grandfather, my friends and relatives, and we are scared to death.”

She said showing up, rallying together and feeling support from the community means everything. “We can feel the support and it’s very appreciated.”

St. Andrews is holding two vigils over the weekend. On Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 27 at noon.

There is a humanitarian aid fund established for people who want to help. Click here for more on how to donate.