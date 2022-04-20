WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For the last seven days, Jamaica Harvey has come home to an empty house; one that would normally have her one-year-old French bulldog running around.

“I’m losing sleep, and I just I’m worried. I need him back,” Jamaica Harvey, Bruno’s mom

Last week, Bruno was stolen at gunpoint in a string of armed robberies where a second dog named Pablo was also stolen. Pablo was reunited with his parents the next day but Metropolitan Police are still searching for Bruno and Jamaica is doing what she can to get the word out about her missing pooch.

“They just let me know that he’s high priority, he’s the top of the case and all the detectives are doing their best to find him,” Harvey explained. “I’ve posted to every social media outlet, Facebook, Twitter, I’ve been posting on Craigslist. I have people watching every dog selling site to spot Bruno.”

While she hopes the community support will keep Bruno’s case as a top priority of MPD, she doesn’t even know whether Bruno is still in the District.

“I know he’s a great dog and I know the amount of money I spent on him, so I know the amount of money that somebody else would,” Harvey said.

Harvey is feeling Bruno’s absence and even took to social media for support when deciding whether to put away Bruno’s beds and toys.

“Bruno was my little protection at the house to you know, that bark when somebody’s knocking at the door or somebody’s at the mailbox is really needed sometimes,” Harvey said. “So I think about just putting his things away just until he comes home, just to give myself a little sanity and stop me from crying at night but I do think Bruno is coming home.”

If Bruno isn’t found in the next few days, Harvey is taking the search into her own hands.

“If the detectives don’t find anything in the next week, we will be trying to put together something for a private investigator,” Harvey said.

Harvey has set up a GoFundMe for Bruno and for more information about how you can help or what to do if you find him, please call 213-200-7137 or anonymously text 50411.