St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide is back

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is bringing back free sober rides for St. Patrick’s Day in partnership with Lyft.

The nonprofit has offered the SoberRide service since 1991 to provide a safe way for residents in the DMV area to get home on high-risk holidays aside from last year when many bars and restaurants were closed. This year, they’re offering it as a safety net for those who choose to go out to a bar or even a friend’s home.

“We’re making a point of doing it this year just for the fact that even though we know that we’re all safer at home, I think you still need to have a safety net for these high-risk, high-alcohol consumption periods and St. Patrick’s Day is one of them…Nearly half of all U.S. highway deaths are during St. Patrick’s Day specifically involve drunk drivers, the exact number is 42%,” said WRAP president, Kurt Erickson.

The partnership will spot rides up to $15, passengers will be responsible to pay the remaining total if their ride is over $15. The promotion is valid for the first 1,500 passengers starting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Since it started, the program has helped over 80,000 people get home safely said Erickson.

For more information about SoberRide, click here.