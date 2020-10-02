Speculation abounds about political landscape with President Trump hospitalized

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The nation is abuzz about President Trump having tested positive for the COVID-19.

It raises questions not only about the president’s ability to govern but also about how it might affect the presidential campaign, especially with just a month until the election. On a day when the president canceled a campaign rally because of his illness, we reached out to a Shepherd University professor and a political science student for their views.

Dr. Samuel Greene says “the larger question is the spread. So, for example, we know that Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for COVID-19. If there are many more senators that test positive for COVID-19 it could mean that that it would be difficult for the Senate to do business?”

Corey Disney is a Shepherd University poly-sci student who says “everyone knows who [President] Trump is as a person. And I believe this [canceled] rally will not have a big impact on his performance in his campaign.”

Some analysts wonder how much effect this may have on the election since so many minds are made up and so many ballots have already been cast.