Special police officer killed in DC

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — A Special police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place in SE just after 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found the female victim, later identified as a special police officer, with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries.

Chief Contee provides an update to the shooting that occurred in 3300 block of 10th Place. Southeast. pic.twitter.com/7GFGKpzXXG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 22, 2021

According to the Chief of Police, Robert Contee, a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

You can call the police department at 202-727-9099.