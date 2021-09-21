Special police officer killed in DC

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — A Special police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place in SE just after 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found the female victim, later identified as a special police officer, with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries.

According to the Chief of Police, Robert Contee, a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

You can call the police department at 202-727-9099.

