WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Pharell Williams’s Something in the Water festival will be moving to the District this summer, officials announced on Tuesday.

The festival will be taking place on Juneteenth weekend from June 17 to 19 on the National Mall.

Williams was greeted by the Ballou High School band playing his song, “Happy,” as he joined Mayor Muriel Bowser for an official announcement. He brought the news that he was gifting all of the band students tickets to the festival.

These Ballou HS Band students have a lot of reasons to be HAPPY

It’s not everyday when @Pharrell comes into band practice @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/G9xM32CwtO — Katie Rhee (@TheRheeTweet) April 26, 2022

“SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform – the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people.” Pharrell

The festival’s updated website updated on Tuesday with the dates and lineup, which features artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator and Usher.

“If you’re celebrating music, if you’re celebrating Black excellence, if you’re drawing attention to the people who have dedicated their lives to knocking down barriers and uplifting our communities — then there is no better place to do that than in Washington, DC,” Mayor Bowser said in a statement.

Williams sent out a short video on Twitter on Monday teasing the festival. The festival’s website said that passes will be going on sale starting April 30 at 10 a.m.

Nexstar’s WAVY previously covered when the Williams pulled the show from Virginia Beach, citing the city’s “toxic energy.”