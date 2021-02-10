Snow team prepares for fourth winter storm of the season

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is experiencing the fourth winter weather event this snow season, coming after a year without any snow.

Wednesday afternoon, the District Snow Team deployed 138 heavy plows and 81 light plows to salt the roads and plow any accumulation that was already on the roads. The District started the winter season with 42,000 tons of salt and 86,000 gallons of brine/beet juice mixture.

Christine Davis, Interim Director of the D.C. Department of Public Works, said, “We’re still well within our budget. We were budgeted 8.65 million for this season and we are still well within our budget. Maybe if we’re still doing this every week at the end of March it might be a problem, but I think we’re in good shape right now.”

As the Snow Team works to treat 4,400 lane miles and National Highway System roadways, plow drivers are testing 21 smart spreaders that will report when the plow is in use, if salt is being spread and how much is being spread per mile. This will give managers the ability to track how much salt is being used in real-time, while also giving plow drivers an opportunity to rank their routes in real-time as well.

The Department of Public Works is recommending that people stay home during the snowfall, leaving the roadways clear for the Snow Team to do their job.

Residents can go to snow.dc.gov to track where plows have been in their neighborhood.