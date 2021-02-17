Snow emergency starts at midnight Thursday

“Rosie” runs in the snow on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced there is a snow emergency for the city starting at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The District Snow Team will deploy at midnight on Thursday, including 143 heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) to treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps and other elevated structures and 81 light plows (pickup trucks) to treat smaller streets.

Due to the emergency, DC Public Schools will be all virtual. Meal distribution sites with DCPS will also be closed as well as distribution sites with DPR facilities.

District Government employees who are non-essential/non-emergency will telework. Essential employees will report for duty as previously scheduled unless otherwise directed.

Public COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed due to the snow emergency. However, COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open, including those at the Department of Parks and Recreation sites.

Motorists who typically park in emergency snow routes should move their vehicles, as the District will be towing those vehicles.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alertdc.dc.gov.