Smithsonian’s outdoor exhibit “Men of Change” features prominent African American men

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum opened “Men of Change: Taking it to the Streets” on the first day of Black History Month. The museum provides a COVID-19 friendly way to learn about prominent African American men who shaped the world we live in today.
The exhibit is spread over two blocks of the Deanwood neighborhood in Ward 7, around the Deanwood Recreational Center and Ron Brown High School. It presents the nation’s story through the profiles of 27 revolutionary African American men and their stories. The men work in a variety of disciplines, such as politics, sports, science, entertainment, business and religion. The Smithsonian said they were chosen because they understood the value of asserting their own agency by owning their own stories.
Over the exhibition run, spontaneous projections will take place throughout Ward 8 to extend the reach of the exhibition’s impact.
The Men of Change include:
- Dick Gregory
- W.E.B Du Bois
- John H. Johnson
- Alvin Ailey
- Carter G. Woodson
- August Wilson
- LeBron James
- Dr. Rob Gore
- Charles Hamilton Houston
- Ryan Coogler
- Kendrick Lamar
- Shaka Senghor
- Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Charles Bolden
- Kehinde Wiley
- Bayard Rustin
- James Baldwin
- Romare Bearden
- Duke Ellington
- John Coltrane
- Miles Davis
- Louis Armstrong
- Robert F. Smith
- Andrew Young
- Muhammad Ali/Cleveland Summit
- Michael Seibel
- Bob Moses
The exhibit will run through May 31.
