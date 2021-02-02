Smithsonian’s outdoor exhibit “Men of Change” features prominent African American men

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum opened “Men of Change: Taking it to the Streets” on the first day of Black History Month. The museum provides a COVID-19 friendly way to learn about prominent African American men who shaped the world we live in today.

The exhibit is spread over two blocks of the Deanwood neighborhood in Ward 7, around the Deanwood Recreational Center and Ron Brown High School. It presents the nation’s story through the profiles of 27 revolutionary African American men and their stories. The men work in a variety of disciplines, such as politics, sports, science, entertainment, business and religion. The Smithsonian said they were chosen because they understood the value of asserting their own agency by owning their own stories.

Over the exhibition run, spontaneous projections will take place throughout Ward 8 to extend the reach of the exhibition’s impact.

The Men of Change include:

Dick Gregory

W.E.B Du Bois

John H. Johnson

Alvin Ailey

Carter G. Woodson

August Wilson

LeBron James

Dr. Rob Gore

Charles Hamilton Houston

Ryan Coogler

Kendrick Lamar

Shaka Senghor

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Charles Bolden

Kehinde Wiley

Bayard Rustin

James Baldwin

Romare Bearden

Duke Ellington

John Coltrane

Miles Davis

Louis Armstrong

Robert F. Smith

Andrew Young

Muhammad Ali/Cleveland Summit

Michael Seibel

Bob Moses

The exhibit will run through May 31.