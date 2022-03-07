WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Visitors of the Smithsonian’s museums and the National Zoo will no longer be required to wear masks as of, March 11. During their visit, visitors can choose to wear a mask. This update reflects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidance on indoor masking, as well as local and national guidelines.

In addition, the Smithsonian will begin a gradual transition to museums opening more days per week. The National Museum of Natural History and the National Zoo will be open seven days a week beginning Monday, March 14. Due to COVID-19, both locations have been operating on adjusted schedules. For the time being, most Smithsonian museums will operate on a modified schedule.

The full schedule of museum days and hours of operation, and the latest COVID-19 safety protocols, are available at si.edu/visit.