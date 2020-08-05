Smithsonian Zoo opens with special safety precautions

Lion statues at the Zoo’s entrance are sporting tie-dyed face coverings. Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo is back open for visitors.

The zoo will limit its capacity to 5,000 visitors a day, using time entry passes to make sure there are not too many people in the zoo at once. Anyone six years and older will be required to wear a face covering during the visit, including while outside. The zoo says all of its staff will wear face coverings while at work.

Visitors will be able to find hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park. Bathrooms will be open for people to wash their hands. Some paths will be marked with one-way traffic signs. Others will be closed if they are too narrow to social distance.

Below is the list of exhibits the zoo says is currently open for visitors:

  • Cheetah Conservation Station
  • Asia Trail 
  • Giant Pandas (outdoor upper overlook only)
  • Elephant Community Center
  • Elephant Trails/Outpost
  • Great Ape House
  • Think Tank
  • Kids’ Farm
  • Great Cats
  • American Trail
  • American Bison

The zoo will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last visitors will be admitted at 3 p.m. Make an appointment by clicking here. Timed entry passes are free of charge. Parking passes cost $30 per car.

Download an updated map of the zoo hereDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

