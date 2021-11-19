Smithsonian opens Arts & Industries Building to host FUTURES Exhibit

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian is reopening the Arts & Industries Building after nearly 20 years for the FUTURES Exhibit.

The exhibit is all about the future, and it is designed to make people think about their individual futures and also the collective future of the world.

Allison Peck, the Director of External Affairs for the Arts and Industries Building said, “You’ll come in and see big ideas that can change the world for the next 140 years.”

It’s fitting that the Arts & Industries Building would hold the special exhibit, because as the country’s first national museum, it housed inventions that shaped our world today. With the FUTURES exhibit, there very well could be art, technology and ideas that shape the world of tomorrow.

“A lot of technology can feel inaccessible, or it’s coming at you and you don’t necessarily know what it is. This lets you see it in action, test it and try it,” Peck said.

The exhibit is split into four halls: Futures Past, Futures That Work, Futures That Unite and Futures That Inspire. There is everything from interactive sculptures that sense your presence and move to help you relax, to a video game that you play using only your retinas, to a washing machine that is connected to a wetland and uses recycled water.

“Some of the 150 different ideas, prototypes, concepts really help you explore the future. You can come test out and decide what you like, don’t like and what you want to take into the future.”

The exhibit opens on Saturday, Nov. 20. It will be open every day of the week, aside from Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 7 p.m. On Fridays, the exhibit will bring in pop-up experiences. It will be open through the July 4 weekend of 2022 and is free to the public.