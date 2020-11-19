Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo temporarily close

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As a result of increased COVID-19 cases across the nation, all Smithsonian museums along with the National Zoo will temporarily close on Monday, November 23.

Due to rising regional and national cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Smithsonian museums, including the National Zoo, will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23. We are not announcing a reopening date at this time. https://t.co/9XewKNQ2HC — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) November 19, 2020

Now that there is an uptick, the museums will be re-closing, and the Smithsonian Institute has not released a reopening date. Visitors who have already reserved timed-entry passes to visit at a future date are being contacted directly.

The institute said they are closely monitoring guidance from local governments, public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smithsonian does offer online resources, including virtual exhibitions. Click here to learn more.