Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo to close due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian Institute will be closing all museums and the National Zoo due to rising COVID-19 numbers, both locally and nationwide. The temporary closures will go into effect on Monday, November 23.

To date, the Smithsonian has reopened eight facilities in the District of Columbia, as numbers associated with the pandemic relaxed. Now that there is an uptick, the museums will be re-closing, and the Smithsonian Institute has not released a reopening date. Visitors who have already reserved timed-entry passes to visit at a future date are being contacted directly.

The institute said they are closely monitoring guidance from local governments, public health officials, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smithsonian does offer online resources, including virtual exhibitions. Click here to learn more.