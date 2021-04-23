Smithsonian Museum to host drive-in movie event from “Men of Change” exhibition

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum will be hosting a drive-in movie event on Friday evening at Union Market.

The event will showcase a series of short films from the exhibition “Men of Change,” showcasing Black male experiences from four contemporary artists.

A release said, “The films include Alvin Ailey, a depiction of Alvin Ailey by Cary Fagan; Godchild, a depiction of Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Louis Armstrong by AG Rojas; A person is more important than anything else…, a depiction of James Baldwin by Hank Willis Thomas; and Light Side Dark Side, a depiction of Dick Gregory by Shaunté Gates. The evening concludes with a film by former Halcyon fellow and local DC artist Kokayi, entitled …on dreams.”

According to organizers, the event will have the following schedule:

  • 7:00 p.m. – The parking lot opens and guest check-in begins
  • 8:20 p.m. – The parking lot closes.
  • 8:30 p.m. – The film begins.

Anyone can get tickets or register online.

