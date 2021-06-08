SmarTrip app launches for Android

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — SmarTrip launched for Android users on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The launch comes as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority prepares for Metro riders to return.

The SmarTrip app gives Android users the opportunity to manage SmarTrip cards from a mobile device. This includes adding funds to cards, buying money-saving passes, viewing SmartBenefits, setting up Auto Reload and planning out trips. Metro is waiving the two dollar SmarTrip card fee for Android users who buy a virtual card during the next six months.

“This breakthrough means our customers can now pay to ride Metro as easily as they buy coffee with their phones,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “It’s an investment in the future of Metro, as we modernize our system to incorporate many new technologies.”

An app was introduced to Apple users in September of 2020.