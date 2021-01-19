Small business to prepare 84,000 meals for National Guard in D.C.

HUNGRY Catering, and about 50 National Guard members who are volunteering their time, have become a part of the family.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Delia’s Alexandria and HUNGRY Catering are partnering to serve 84,000 meals over four days to National Guard members who have traveled to D.C. for the Inauguration.

“I got a text from one of the sales reps at HUNGRY saying, ‘Hey, we have an opportunity for 4,000 meals,’” said Delia’s Alexandria owner George Theodorou. “And I thought it was just 4,000 meals, not 4,000 meals a day.”

Then the Capitol was besieged and 4,000 meals turned into 15,000 meals. Still, Theodorou was ready to help.

“I want to be united as a country, not divided. The amount of support that we got on Facebook and Instagram was unreal,” he said.

The family-owned business has turned into a family-run operation. The food is prepared at his parents’ restaurant and his sister’s catering company, then transferred by refrigerated truck.

HUNGRY, and about 50 National Guard members who are volunteering their time, have become a part of the family. “We have dozens of people in the kitchens that are working to prep and cook the food and then we also have a huge logistics team of other dozens of teams that are both packing as well as sorting and delivering all these meals to the D.C. Armory,” said National Director Rodney Salinas.

The meals are meeting the General Services Administration’s dietary requirements. “For example today it’s Spanish chicken with rice, Spanish veggies with rice, served with pico de gallo,” Salinas said.

Theodorou is happy to help the servicemembers who are keeping the area safe. He also says the gig is a lifeline. “I had to shut my Arlington location down permanently because it couldn’t sustain the pandemic hit,” he said. “And a lot of those workers that were there are now here helping.”