Skyland Town Center enters second phase of development, makes history in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Ward 7 reached a milestone on Monday, June 21, that changes the trajectory of development in Southeast D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by Councilmembers, developers and other District officials for a ribbon cutting and ground breaking that signified the end of phase one and beginning of phase two of the Skyland Town Center development.

The development is 30 years in the making, and began housing residents in April 2021. Phase one also brings a new Chase bank site and C.V.S. Pharmacy. When all is said and done, the town center will be the site of hundreds of homes, almost 300,000 square feet in retail and office space and a new grocery store.

Gary Rappaport, the Chief Executive Officer of Rappaport, said, “Skyland Town Center is the base, the anchor for stabilization and growth in Wards 7 and 8.”

“We are so proud of the progress at Skyland Town Center as new residences deliver and food options take shape with more housing and food retail to come,” said Mayor Bowser. “By investing in housing, food access, and local retail businesses, we give more residents a fair shot. That’s why I included a $58M Food Access Fund in the budget to build upon this progress at Skyland and across Wards 7 and 8.”

Mayor Bowser announced some businesses that will move into Skyland back in March.

The full-service supermarket, Lidl, is set to open in fall 2022. There are four total phases in the Skyland project.