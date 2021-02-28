Skeletal remains of missing D.C. man identified in Fort Dupont Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Skeletal remains found in Fort Dupont Park earlier this month have been identified.

The deceased was identified at Keith Johnson, 44, a Southeast, D.C. resident. Police responded to a report for skeletal remains on February 4th. Johnson had been missing for months and was last seen on July 13th, 2020.

Johnson’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

“A post mortem examination of the skeletal remains determined that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide,” read a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone that provides information related to the homicide.