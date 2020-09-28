Six venues in DC to reopen for live entertainment

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new program is underway in DC to allow certain venues to host live entertainment.
So far, six venues have been approved to participate including:
- City Winery
- GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Pearl Street Warehouse
- The Kennedy Center
- The Hamilton
- Union Stage
The pilot creates an opportunity to resume live entertainment in a controlled environment that can either be scaled up or down.
All venues are required to strictly follow DC’s phase two health and safety guidelines.
“We also invited eight organizations that have already submitted a waiver request for outdoor entertainment to submit a detailed plan,” said Mayor, Muriel Bowser, during a press conference on Monday. “At this time, we are only accepting plans in wavier applications from those invited venues.”
The pilot will go until Friday, October 30th. DC also had a similar program in place for retail stores.
