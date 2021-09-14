Six U.S. Capitol Police officers are facing violations with internal affairs after January 6th investigation

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Capitol Police have released an update on the internal investigations related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and six cases have led to recommended disciplinary action.

The Capitol Police released the violations for each case, though the officer names, witness names and complainant names have been redacted in the information provided to the Department of Justice.

The six violations include three for conduct unbecoming, one failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks and one for improper dissemination of information. In all six of these cases, disciplinary action was recommended, though Capitol Police will not be releasing what those recommendations are.

In a press release about the investigation and violations found, U.S.C.P. said, “The Department is committed to accountability when officers fail to meet the standards governed by USCP policies and the Congressional Community’s expectations.”

These violations were found from 38 internal investigations that were launched by the U.S.C.P. Office of Professional Responsibility. Of the complaints, only 26 moved forward as some officers were unable to be identified due to a lack of information.

The six cases with violations are the only ones where wrongdoing was found. One case is currently pending, and it could lead to violations of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient evidence to charge any officer with a crime.

The release goes on to say, “The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers. On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”