Sinkhole shuts down 3rd St Tunnel in D.C., water service disrupted for hundreds of customers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Crews are still working to repair a water main break that caused a sinkhole in the 3rd St Tunnel in Washington, D.C. this morning.

D.C. drivers reported seeing water start to accumulate in the tunnel Sunday night. By Monday morning, the water main break had caused a sinkhole, prompting a full shut down of the tunnel in both directions just in time for morning rush hour traffic.

3RD ST TUNNEL shut down as commuters try to make their Monday AM drive through the District. Police here say the reported sinkhole is about 400 feet into the tunnel. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/aiPX3FI9MH — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) August 23, 2021

D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart gave an update after crews got their first look at the damage Monday morning, saying, “DDOT structural engineers have been inside the tunnel doing some initial assessments of the tunnel. At this point, there are no major concerns for structural integrity.”

DC Water crews are working to determine which water main is behind the problem, and they’re having to shut off and reduce water service to several nearby buildings as they work to figure it out.

“There are three [water mains] that are in this area, and we have isolated those mains to determine exactly which water main is the source of the leak,” said DC Water Chief Operating Officer Kishia Powell.

UPDATE: We are distributing water to the residential customers impacted by the leak in the 3rd Street Tunnel. There are approximately 368 units in the impacted buildings. — DC Water (@dcwater) August 23, 2021

Officials say they don’t know when water service will be fully restored to customers in the area, and they don’t know when the tunnel will reopen after repairs for the sinkhole and the water main break.