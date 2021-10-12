Single car derailment affects Blue Line

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A derailment outside Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday evening disrupted several Metro lines.

First responders were on the scene of what they said was a single car derailment. Arlington Fire and EMS said in a tweet that there were no injuries reported.

Officials said that services were disrupted between the Pentagon and Foggy Bottom, operating only between Foggy Bottom and Largo and Franconia and Mount Vernon Square. At first, they reported that only the Blue Line had been affected, but later included the Yellow Line as well.

Shuttle buses were made available to cover the impacted route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

