Shutdown DC protests Fox News, RNC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Protests continued into the afternoon in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.
The organization Shutdown DC quite literally shut down portions of Northeast. They gathered at Union Station and made their way over to a few of the cable news networks’ offices, including Fox News.
The crowd blamed Fox News for spreading coronavirus misinformation.
The protestors also gathered outside of the RNC, calling the committee an enabler of the president, who claimed victory early Wednesday morning.
