WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area are asked to shelter in place after the report of a shooting with at least three victims.

Police first arrived around the area of the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW before moving to the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW.

They said that the victims are two men and one girl whose exact age is currently unknown.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Connecticut Ave. NW between Sedgwick Street and Yuma Street NW

Tilden Street between Reno Road and 29th Street NW

Van Ness St at Connecticut Ave NW

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.