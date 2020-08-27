Several events closing Downtown DC roads starting Thursday evening

With the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building in the background, people walk by the reflection pool on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, prior to the March on Washington, which is being held on Friday at the Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Parks Service is closing several roads around the National Mall Thursday night ahead of a fireworks display sponsored by the Republican National Committee.

NPS says roads around the Washington Monument will close at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to create a safety zone for the fireworks display. The Republican National Committee had applied for a permit to put on a fireworks show from 11:30 p.m. until 11:35 p.m. after President Donald Trump officially accepts the presidential nomination from the Republican Party. The National Parks Service approved the permit earlier this week.

NPS says roads in the area should reopen by 2 a.m. Friday. However, many roads will close at 6 a.m. ahead of the Commitment March “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” that is scheduled to take place later in the day Friday, accompanied by speeches at the Lincoln Memorial.

“This intergenerational inclusive day of action will demonstrate our advocacy for comprehensive police accountability reform, the Census, and mobilizing voters for the November elections,” said the National Action Network.

People participating in the Commitment March are expected to start gathering at 7 a.m. The program, filled with speakers and music events, is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Then, the march will start. It is expected to conclude at 3 p.m. Below is a list of roads that will be either closed or partially closed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Courtesy: Metropolitan Police Department

