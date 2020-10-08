Senator Tim Kaine holds voting rights roundtable, says the country is “not where it needs to be”

(WDVM) – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual roundtable on Wednesday, October 7, to talk about voting rights and challenges in our country’s current system.

About a dozen people hopped on the virtual discussion, asking the senator questions regarding current national voting rights legislation, the Supreme Court vacancy and nomination and even issues voters locally have reported in Virginia.

Senator Kaine said the state of Virginia is doing great, with the highest early voting numbers in the nation thus far, but that people need to feel secure in the face that they will be safe voting during a pandemic. He referred to the upcoming election as the most important election in his life. He said. “We’re not where we need to be either, as a state of as a country. So, I want to lay out for you the way I look at this challenge right now. The short term, before November 3, but the long term, so that we can in the nation have the greatest “small d” democratic participation.”

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is October 13. Absentee ballots have to be requested by October 23.