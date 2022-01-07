Senator Kaine urges voting rights on senate floor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On the Senate floor Friday, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine spoke on protecting voting rights and passing his freedom to vote act.

Senator Kaine introduced the freedom to vote act in September of last year. He says it improves access to the ballot for Americans, advances election integrity reforms, and protects our democracy from attacks. The act includes provisions to make voting easily accessible and safe for the public.

“It’s designed for the dangers of the moment and will both protect people’s rights to vote and give them confidence that their vote will be counted and that an election result will be accurate and fair,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

Senator Kaine says he will get the voting rights bill on the floor later this month.