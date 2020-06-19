Senator Kaine discusses race and discrimination with Boys and Girls club members

Kaine said he is also introducing legislation to reform the criminal justice system, reduce disparities in health care and education

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual discussion with the Boys and Girls club of Virginia to listen to young Virginians speak about issues of racial injustice and discrimination.

Many young men and women joined the Zoom call with Senator Kaine to express to him their concerns about what’s happening in the world right now such as the protest nationwide, demands for police reform, and their future. Kaine says he’s also pushing for congress to pass a series of reforms to address systemic racism and inequality.

“We need to hold law enforcement accountable for that, certainly Mayors and people who run police departments or heads of agencies should look at disciplinary actions. However if we can make the change that I was mentioning earlier to Jaden, and hold people accountable for reckless actions we would hold them accountable,” said Kaine.

Kaine said he is also introducing legislation to reform the criminal justice system, reduce disparities in health care and education, along with helping to close the systemic economic gaps that have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

