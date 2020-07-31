Senator highlights racial and geographic disparities in maternal health

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine is addressing the Black maternal health crisis. Last week, he introduced legislation called the Mothers and Newborn Success Act to tackle maternal health issues among Black women and to support women during and after their pregnancies.

Kaine said he also wants to ensure that mothers are better matched with birthing facilities that meet their specific needs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the maternal mortality rate for Black women in 2018 was more than 2.5 times higher than the maternal mortality rate of white women, and the infant mortality rate of babies born to Black women is more than 2.3 times higher than the infant mortality rate of babies born to white women.

American Indian/Alaska Native women are more than twice as likely as white women to die as a result of pregnancy or its complications.

Kaine said, “The bill has a series of provisions to inspire research, public education innovative grant funding to try and bring down our maternal mortality rate, particularly with the focus on bringing down that rate anywhere where’s there significant disparities.”

Kaine said there should be no partisan difference in wanting moms to have successful pregnancies.

