Senate Democrats hold hearing on why DC should become the next state

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senate Democrats held a hearing Wednesday on why the District of Columbia should become 51st state in the United States.

Washington, D.C. is home to the White House, National Monuments and has a culture of its own.

“The disenfranchisement of 706,000 residents of Washington, D.C. is the most overlooked civil rights issue of modern-day America,” said DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser.

The district is home to more than 700,000 Americans, but they do not have two elected United States Senators and members of Congress like any other state across the country.

“The most troubling aspect of this blatant violation is that it is rooted in slavery,” said Bowser.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Congresswoman Eleanor Norton, who is a non-voting Delegate that does represent DC, passed legislation that would allow the district to become an official state.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) said it’s time for Republicans to stop treating D.C. residents as second class citizens.

“We want to be joined by two senators from the district of Columbia to give this region even more robust representation,” said Sen. Van Hollen during the hearing.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham said he is willing to sit and talk about how to empower the people of the district.

‘We are going to fight back,” said Sen. Graham. “We fought back with Kavanaugh. We are going to make sure that Nancy Pelosi and all those who are driving her do not win today. If a republican had tried to do this in like circumstances, you’d be all over us. And you should be.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he will not bring the legislation to the senate chamber.

