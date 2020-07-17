Sen. Van Hollen supports Temporary Protected Status, speaks with essential workers

A federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration must begin to accept new applications for the Obama-era program that shields undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — While a judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status, also known as TPS, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) said ending the program would not only hurt the country but the state.

“It would not only be morally wrong, but it would be totally counter-productive and stupid as a matter of policy,” said Sen. Van Hollen.

Van Hollen was joined by several essential workers from across the old line state as they expressed the uncertainty of their future in the country.

“I do not know what I would be doing without TPS,” said TPS holder and gas station owner, Ramesh Bhatta.

Bhatta is from Nepal. He came to the country in 2008 as a student.

“From being a night shift clerk at the gas station to becoming a business owner and obtaining a bachelor’s degree was made possible because of TPS status,” continued Bhatta.

Van Hollen reported there are nearly 400,000 TPS holders in the United States and they contribute over $164 billion to the GDP. There are 131,000 essential workers with TPS across the country, around 6,600 are in Maryland.

Van Hollen said he is going to continue to push Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell (R) to vote on legislation that passed the House to protect TPS holders and DACA recipients.

