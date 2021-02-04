Sen. Van Hollen speaks on budget resolution

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen delivered a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday as legislatures prepared this year’s budget resolution.

The resolution — which is defined as “an agreement between the House and Senate on a budget plan” for at least the next five fiscal years — is a hot topic this year, as the majority of Democrats work to pass President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package. While these talks could last for months, Van Hollen urged his fellow legislators to act to help struggling Americans as soon as possible.

“Even after the last vaccine shot goes into the last arm, we may be caught in the wake of this economic ‘down-tow’ for years unless we act now,” said Van Hollen.

The Senate entered into a “vote-a-rama” on Thursday, during which senators conduct back-to-back votes on a variety of amendments to the budget resolution.