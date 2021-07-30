Sen. Tim Kaine welcomes first group of Afghan civilian applicants to Fort Lee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine is aiming to bring Afghan translators to the U.S safely as the war in Afghanistan comes to a close partnering with a national veterans group called VoteVets.

Friday the Senate passed new funding to help relocate Afghan civilians who aided our military. According to Kaine Fort Lee in Petersburg Virginia, will be one of the first places the group Afghan Special Immigrant Visa will settle after they complete the vetting process.

“For those whose applications are earlier in the process the Biden administration with the funds that Congress has provided is looking at ways to facilitate processing of applications outside of Afghanistan,” said Kaine.

Kaine said he is proud that Virginia can be the place where these Afghan interpreters and their family members will begin the next chapter of opportunity in this country.

You can read more of the legislation here.