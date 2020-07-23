Sen. Tim Kaine discusses in ongoing efforts in Congress

Kaine said with this legislation they owe it to gun violence victims and their families to stop talking about the problem and start doing something to address it

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine continues to update Virginians about his work in congress. He held a press conference Wednesday to discuss new legislation.

Kaine discussed new maternal health and gun reform legislation, also known as the Virginia Plan, that he introduced in congress Wednesday. He also discussed his efforts to secure key priorities for Virginia in the next COVID-19 relief package.

Kaine said, “These are basic common sense rules that are supported by the American public. In Congress there has been a roadblock, and the roadblock has been the advocacy for gun lobbying and gun manufactures who support the gun lobby.”

Kaine said with this legislation they owe it to gun violence victims and their families to stop talking about the problem and start doing something to address it.

