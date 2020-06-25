Sen. Kaine pushes bill to help students with emergency financial aid

"The bill will allow Colleges to use their revenue from the CARES act for loss revenue, the higher ed funds"

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) pushed to pass a bill to give students emergency financial aid as well as help higher education institutions.

On Thursday, Kaine made a motion to pass legislation he introduced the beginning of this month to fix issues with the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the CARES act. Kaine said this bill would make an additional $7.5 million students eligible for emergency financial aid during this critical time.

Kaine said, “The bill will allow colleges to use their revenue from the CARES act for loss revenue, the higher ed funds for loss revenue. The bill would ensure that emergency financial aid to students is made available to all students in need, letting the institutions decide how to make that determination.”

If Kaine’s motion is agreed upon, the bill will immediately pass through the Senate.

