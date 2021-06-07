Sen. Joe Manchin declares he will be voting against the voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin publicly declared that he will be voting against the “For the People Act” when it hits the Senate floor. The voting rights act would expand access to voting across the nation, putting measures in place such as 15 days of early voting, automatic voter registration, and universal same-day voting registration. It would also eliminate almost all photo ID requirements.

The bill isn’t popular with Senate Republicans, so it would need as much Democratic support as possible to pass.

President Joe Biden criticized Manchin during his speech in Tulsa last week, citing the senator as one of the reasons why Biden’s administration hasn’t been able to complete certain goals.

“[I] only [have] a majority of, effectively, four votes in the house and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the senate who vote more with my Republican friends,” Biden said.

But Manchin defended his position on the topic, writing an article in the Charleston Gazette-Mail explaining his viewpoint. In the article, he said, “Unfortunately, we now are witnessing that the fundamental right to vote has itself become overtly politicized.” In the article Manchin also said he would not “weaken or eliminate the filibuster”, essentially killing Democrats’ hopes of ending the tactic.

The For the People Act has already passed the House of Representatives, and it is expected to be introduced in the Senate around June 21.