Sen Capito, other Republican Senators condemn Democrats for plans to increase number of Supreme Court Justices

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy coney Barrett in full swing, a number of Republican Senators spoke against a plan that some Democrats have for the Supreme Court.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined Senators Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Steve Daines, Joni Ernst, Ben Sasse, Thom Tillis, and Martha McSally for a press conference earlier today to condemn the potential plan put forth by some Democratic Senators to pack the court or to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.

The press conference was also in support of the constitutional amendment that Sen. Rubio introduced in March of 2019 that would limit the Supreme Court of the United States to nine justices.

“And that is to depoliticize our judicial system. To not try to restructure and that’s what the Democrats are saying now. They’re talking about ‘restructuring.’ Well, why aren’t they saying ‘packing?’ because that sounds worse but that’s actually what they want to do.”

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin responded to the press conference and stated, “Never in the history of our country has a confirmation happened after July of a presidential election year. It’s not surprising that Republicans want to change the topic.”

Senator Cardin also called the press conference a distraction from the unprecedented, rushed confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.