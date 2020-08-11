Secret Service agent shoots man near White House during Trump’s COVID-19 briefing

Members of the U.S. Secret Service stand guard outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room as President Donald Trump holds a news conference at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. Trump briefly left because of a security incident outside the fence of the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 51-year-old man was shot by a Secret Service agent after an incident near the White House Monday evening. President Trump abruptly paused his COVID-19 briefing, left the room, then returned to tell reporters that someone had been shot near the White House.

Anna Wiernicki reports.

The U.S. Secret Service says the man approached a uniformed officer just before 6 p.m. Monday on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. That’s not far from the White House complex.

According to police, the man told the Secret Service officer he had a weapon. The suspect is accused of turning around, then running “aggressively” towards the officer. Secret Service says the suspect then took an object from his clothing and crouched in a shooter’s stance. They did not confirm if a weapon was actually in the suspect’s possession.

The Secret Service officer shot the man in the torso. Both the suspect and the officer were taken to local hospitals. The U.S. Secret Service did not say whether the officer was shot or injured.

The Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility will now conduct an internal review of what happened. The Metropolitan Police Department is also expected to investigate the incident.

The man who was shot has not been identified and Secret Service has not provided an update on his condition.

Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting: pic.twitter.com/vMP9ypuNh5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 11, 2020

