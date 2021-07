WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A second teenage girl has been sentenced in the carjacking that took an UberEats driver’s life in March 2021.

The now 14-year-old was given the maximum sentence to the D.C. Juvenile Detention Center, which will last until she is 21. She is charged with second-degree murder.

The other involved teen, who is now 16 years old, was also charged with murder and is serving the maximum sentence at the juvenile detention center.