Second phase of construction starts on Eastern Market Metro Park

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The second phase of construction is officially underway on the Eastern Market Metro Park.

The project is a $14.25 million investment from the city. In May of 2020, the first phase was complete and it brought a new playground and splash pad to the neighborhood. In the second phase, there will be a pavilion, pedestrian and streetscape improvements and a local artist sculpture added.

“Eastern Market Metro Park is a great example of what happens when community members and government join together to create a beautiful outdoor space, which lies within the intersection of many transportation options,” said Department of General Services Director Keith A. Anderson. “Mayor Bowser’s budget allocation will continue to grow facilities and outdoor spaces in our communities so that residents can enjoy leisure and recreational activities.”