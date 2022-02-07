Second DC statue to be unveiled in the U.S. Capitol

FILE – An American flag flies over Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 6, 2016. The United States dropped out of the top 25 for the first time to 27th place in the Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector corruption. The closely watched study finds that most countries have made little to no progress in bringing down corruption levels over the past decade. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia will have a second statue unveiled in the United States Capitol on February 28, 2022. The statue is of Pierre L’Enfant, and officials commissioned for it to be displayed in the Capitol more than one decade ago.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) is calling the announcement a win towards the District’s fight for statehood. After the statue is unveiled, D.C. will join each of the 50 states in having two statues in the Capitol.

“We have made historic progress on D.C. statehood this Congress, and the unveiling of D.C.’s second statue in the Capitol is the latest recognition by the House that D.C. deserves to be a state,” Norton said.

D.C. already has the distinction of being the only jurisdiction not yet a state to have a statue in the Capitol. In 2013, D.C.’s statue of Frederick Douglass was moved to the Capitol and put on display in Emancipation Hall.

“I am grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Committee on House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren for accepting D.C.’s gift of the L’Enfant statue and for their support of D.C. statehood and D.C. equality. I am especially pleased that the statue will be unveiled on February 28, which will serve to inform the American public that D.C. residents were first denied congressional voting representation and self-government when the Organic Act was enacted on February 27, 1801,” she said.

The public will not be able to attend the unveiling, due to coronavirus restrictions. The ceremony will be live streamed at 10:00 a.m.