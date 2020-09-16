Search and Rescue K-9 called to DC building collapse

Washington-DC

Credit: @dcfireems

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Crews were called to a building collapse Tuesday evening in Northwest DC. A corner of a building at 14th Street and Shepherd Street NW collapsed around 7:30 p.m.

Credit: @dcfireems

No injuries were reported, but DC Fire & EMS K-9’s were called in to help with the search for any victims in the collapse. There is no word on what may have caused the collapse.

