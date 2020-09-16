WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Crews were called to a building collapse Tuesday evening in Northwest DC. A corner of a building at 14th Street and Shepherd Street NW collapsed around 7:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but DC Fire & EMS K-9’s were called in to help with the search for any victims in the collapse. There is no word on what may have caused the collapse.
- EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Lyons discusses football opener, future of attendance policy
- Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies
- Fairfax County Public Schools push for change to elite magnet school admissions
- Two children, two adults hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in DC
- Search and Rescue K-9 called to DC building collapse
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App