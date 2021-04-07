Rose Park Farmers Market helps businesses struggling through pandemic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Rose Park Farmers Market in Georgetown opened on Wednesday, April 7, for the first time in 2021.

The market runs every Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and has a variety of vendors selling food, drinks, jewelry, home goods, books and more. Throughout the pandemic, the neighbors who run the market have been able to safely grow the number of vendors from four or five to around 30.

While offering residents a weekly outdoor activity to look forward to, the market has also helped businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Allister Chang, Rose Park Farmers Market manager said, “The brick and mortar shops on Wisconsin Avenue, for example, were having a hard time during the pandemic and in this partnership, we have been able to provide them with a space to sell things when people are not comfortable going into their stores.”

The farmers market will continue every Wednesday through the month of October.