Rock Creek Trail rehabilitation, pedestrian bridge project underway

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and National Park Service (NPS) began construction on the rehabilitation of the Rock Creek Park Trail and new pedestrian bridge on March 31, 2021.

The project has been in the works for over 10 years and will rehabilitate and construct more than 3.7 miles of the paved, multi-use trail spanning Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4.

DDOT Interim Director Everett Lott said, “We are thrilled to finally start construction on this project which is the result of decades-long collaboration with our partners and community stakeholders. The planned repairs and upgrades like the addition of a pedestrian bridge will make this very popular DC destination much more enjoyable for all who use it.”

The project will improve storm drains, stabilize streambanks, reconstruct a retaining wall and reconstruct and widen trails. These improvements will help drain stormwater from the project and result in reduced erosion and trail maintenance.

“This project is another great example of the National Park Service and District government collaborating and sharing expertise to better serve neighbors and visitors,” said Julia Washburn, Rock Creek Park Superintendent. “The National Park Service looks forward to continuing to work with DDOT to improve trails and access to parks across Washington, DC.”

A key feature of the project is a new 110-foot pedestrian bridge just south of the existing Beach Drive tunnel near the Smithsonian National Zoo, which will move bicyclists and pedestrians away from the current narrow sidewalk, which will make things safer.

For more information about this project, click here.