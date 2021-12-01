Road closures, no parking zones announced ahead of Christmas Tree Lighting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 99th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2. The program is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. With the event, there will be road closures and emergency no parking across the city all day.
The following streets will be no parking zones from 9:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.:
- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, Northwest
- 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest
While the no parking zones are limited to a few blocks, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. there will be several roads closed to vehicular traffic. Those are listed below:
- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, Southwest
- C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
- D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
- E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
- F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
- G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
- New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, Northwest
- 15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive, Northwest (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive, Northwest)
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
- E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
- F Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
- G Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
- New York Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
All above closures and listed times are subject to change. Parking restrictions will be guided by posted signage.