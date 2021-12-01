Road closures, no parking zones announced ahead of Christmas Tree Lighting

Paul Morigi for the National Park Foundation 56 trees surround the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park each year. The trees are decorated with ornaments created by students in each state, territory and the District of Columbia.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 99th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2. The program is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. With the event, there will be road closures and emergency no parking across the city all day.

The following streets will be no parking zones from 9:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.:

  • 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, Northwest
  • 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest

While the no parking zones are limited to a few blocks, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. there will be several roads closed to vehicular traffic. Those are listed below:

  • 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
  • D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
  • E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
  • F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
  • G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
  • New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street, Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, Northwest
  • 15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive, Northwest (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive, Northwest)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
  • E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
  • F Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
  • G Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest
  • New York Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, Northwest

All above closures and listed times are subject to change. Parking restrictions will be guided by posted signage.

