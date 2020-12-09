Road closures announced ahead of another “Stop the Steal” march

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Thousands of President Trump supporters are planning to march and rally in downtown Washington and on the National Mall on Saturday, December 12, as part of the Jericho March and Roar Prayer Rally.

The demonstration is another call to “Stop the Steal” of the 2020 Election and call for election fraud to be investigated. The current plans involve a march around the downtown area from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a rally on the National Mall until 4 p.m.

Ahead of the events, the Metropolitan Police Department has announced temporary no parking zones in and around downtown, as well as closed streets in the area on Saturday.

The event announced on Tuesday that Michael Flynn would be one of the guest speakers.