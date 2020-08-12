Reward tripled for information that solves DC mass shooting case

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The $25,000 reward for information on the mass shooting in Southeast DC has tripled. The Metropolitan Police Department says the ATF & FBI Washington Field Offices have offered additional reward money, bringing the total to $75,000. The reward will be given if the information leads to an arrest and conviction in the homicide case.

Anyone who is able to provide information that could lead to an arrest of the person or people who shot and killed 17-year-old Christopher Brown is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. You can also text tips to 50411. Brown was one of 22 people shot just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3300 Block of Dubois Place SE.

In partnership with MPD, the ATF & FBI Washington Field Offices have offered additional reward money, bringing the total to $75,000, for info regarding the homicide of Christopher Brown on 8/9/20 in the 3300 blk of Dubois Pl, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/7oVZPL3unv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 12, 2020

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM