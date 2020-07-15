Reward increased for tips in the murder of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division along with the FBI Washington Field Office are offering an additional $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

As we have previously reported, McNeal was the victim of crossfire shooting after he attended a family barbecue in Washington DC over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A total of $55,000 is being offered for information about two additional suspects involved. Two people have already been charged for the murder of the boy.

Related Content DC leaders comment on the murder of 11-year-old boy shot and killed over the holiday weekend Video

MPD are continuing their search for additional suspects including 19-year-old Carlo General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon. They are also wanted for first-degree murder while armed.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM