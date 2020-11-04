WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Below are the most updated results for congressional elections in the District of Columbia. Included on the ballot are seats for the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate should DC be granted statehood. If not, DC will continue to be represented by its Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.
YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS
- Results: 2020 Maryland Statewide Questions
- Results: 2020 Frederick County, VA Races
- Results: 2020 Pennsylvania Elections
- Results: 2020 DC Council
- Results: 2020 DC Congressional Elections
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App